Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

1823 E WATSON Drive

1823 East Watson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1823 East Watson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 2 bath, Pool, 2 car garage with extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 E WATSON Drive have any available units?
1823 E WATSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 E WATSON Drive have?
Some of 1823 E WATSON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 E WATSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1823 E WATSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 E WATSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1823 E WATSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1823 E WATSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1823 E WATSON Drive offers parking.
Does 1823 E WATSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 E WATSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 E WATSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1823 E WATSON Drive has a pool.
Does 1823 E WATSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1823 E WATSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 E WATSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 E WATSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

