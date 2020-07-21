All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1804 S Shannon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1804 S Shannon Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:05 AM

1804 S Shannon Dr

1804 South Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1804 South Shannon Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom Loft in Tempe, Central location close to the 101, the 202 and the 60, 5 minutes driver to ASU and Mill Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have any available units?
1804 S Shannon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 S Shannon Dr have?
Some of 1804 S Shannon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 S Shannon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1804 S Shannon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 S Shannon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr offers parking.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have a pool?
No, 1804 S Shannon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1804 S Shannon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College