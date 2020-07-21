Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1804 S Shannon Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1804 S Shannon Dr
1804 South Shannon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1804 South Shannon Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom Loft in Tempe, Central location close to the 101, the 202 and the 60, 5 minutes driver to ASU and Mill Ave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have any available units?
1804 S Shannon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1804 S Shannon Dr have?
Some of 1804 S Shannon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1804 S Shannon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1804 S Shannon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 S Shannon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr offers parking.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have a pool?
No, 1804 S Shannon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1804 S Shannon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 S Shannon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 S Shannon Dr has units with dishwashers.
