1803 East Loma Vista Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1803 East Loma Vista Drive

1803 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1803 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in . This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 East Loma Vista Drive have any available units?
1803 East Loma Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 East Loma Vista Drive have?
Some of 1803 East Loma Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 East Loma Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1803 East Loma Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 East Loma Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 East Loma Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1803 East Loma Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1803 East Loma Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1803 East Loma Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 East Loma Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 East Loma Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1803 East Loma Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1803 East Loma Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1803 East Loma Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 East Loma Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 East Loma Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

