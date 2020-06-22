All apartments in Tempe
1801 N Bridalwreath St

1801 North Bridal Wreath Street · (850) 559-5438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 North Bridal Wreath Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. Jun 27

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath SFH with Diving Pool - Property Id: 299372

This Mid Century Modern home has been updated to accept lots of natural lighting throughout the house with vast windows and light, inviting interior. Walk through the doors to find unique flooring and a vast family/living area. The kitchen is cozy with its white cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. The intimate dining area will catch your eye with the unique and stunning chandelier. This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, one of which is the master with connected bath. The backyard is simple, yet beautiful with its shimmering swimming pool.

Bedroom 1: Master Bedroom with King Bed & Mattress
Bedroom 2: Queen Bed and Mattress
Bedroom 3: Queen Bed and Mattress

While I do love pets but I cannot allow pets at this time. No smoking inside the house.
Working professionals preferred.
I am looking to rent it short term lease of 2-4 months.
Tenant pays for utilities which include electricity, gas, water, pool maintenance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299372
Property Id 299372

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 N Bridalwreath St have any available units?
1801 N Bridalwreath St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 N Bridalwreath St have?
Some of 1801 N Bridalwreath St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 N Bridalwreath St currently offering any rent specials?
1801 N Bridalwreath St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 N Bridalwreath St pet-friendly?
No, 1801 N Bridalwreath St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1801 N Bridalwreath St offer parking?
No, 1801 N Bridalwreath St does not offer parking.
Does 1801 N Bridalwreath St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 N Bridalwreath St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 N Bridalwreath St have a pool?
Yes, 1801 N Bridalwreath St has a pool.
Does 1801 N Bridalwreath St have accessible units?
No, 1801 N Bridalwreath St does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 N Bridalwreath St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 N Bridalwreath St has units with dishwashers.
