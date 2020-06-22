1801 N Bridalwreath St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath SFH with Diving Pool - Property Id: 299372



This Mid Century Modern home has been updated to accept lots of natural lighting throughout the house with vast windows and light, inviting interior. Walk through the doors to find unique flooring and a vast family/living area. The kitchen is cozy with its white cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. The intimate dining area will catch your eye with the unique and stunning chandelier. This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, one of which is the master with connected bath. The backyard is simple, yet beautiful with its shimmering swimming pool.



Bedroom 1: Master Bedroom with King Bed & Mattress

Bedroom 2: Queen Bed and Mattress

Bedroom 3: Queen Bed and Mattress



While I do love pets but I cannot allow pets at this time. No smoking inside the house.

Working professionals preferred.

I am looking to rent it short term lease of 2-4 months.

Tenant pays for utilities which include electricity, gas, water, pool maintenance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299372

No Pets Allowed



