All apartments in Tempe
Home
Tempe, AZ
1737 E CAMPUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1737 E CAMPUS Drive
1737 East Campus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1737 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home for rent. Large Eat in Kitchen, Tile in all the right places, Ceiling fans. Near shopping, restaurants, US60 ASU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1737 E CAMPUS Drive have any available units?
1737 E CAMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1737 E CAMPUS Drive have?
Some of 1737 E CAMPUS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1737 E CAMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1737 E CAMPUS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 E CAMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1737 E CAMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1737 E CAMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1737 E CAMPUS Drive does offer parking.
Does 1737 E CAMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 E CAMPUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 E CAMPUS Drive have a pool?
No, 1737 E CAMPUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1737 E CAMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1737 E CAMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 E CAMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 E CAMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
