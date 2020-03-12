1736 South Ventura Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281 Daley Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 7 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent on corner lot in Tempe with North/South exposure. Includes stove, microwave and refrigerator, washer/dryer and a formal dining room. Nice size private backyard. Call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1736 S Ventura Dr have any available units?
1736 S Ventura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 S Ventura Dr have?
Some of 1736 S Ventura Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 S Ventura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1736 S Ventura Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 S Ventura Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 S Ventura Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1736 S Ventura Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1736 S Ventura Dr offers parking.
Does 1736 S Ventura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 S Ventura Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 S Ventura Dr have a pool?
No, 1736 S Ventura Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1736 S Ventura Dr have accessible units?
No, 1736 S Ventura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 S Ventura Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 S Ventura Dr does not have units with dishwashers.