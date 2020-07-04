Rent Calculator
Tempe
Tempe, AZ
/
1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive
1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive
1732 North Sierra Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1732 North Sierra Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 BD +OFFICE 2 BA 1314 SQ FT 2 STORY UNIT IN MARLBOROUGH PARK VILLAS IN TEMPE. ALL APPLIANCES, TILE ON BOTTOM FLOOR, CARPETING IN BEDROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE, COMMUNITY POOL, BACK YARD HAS GRASS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive have any available units?
1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 N SIERRA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
