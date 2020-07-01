All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1710 N OLEANDER Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

1710 N OLEANDER Street

1710 North Oleander Street · No Longer Available
Tempe
North Tempe-Indian Bend
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

1710 North Oleander Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 year lease required: Great 4 bedroom renovation on Scottsdale & Tempe border, minutes from Old Town, ASU, Sky Song & Tempe Town Lake, No HOA, 2nd house from Indian Bend Park at end of Cul D Sac, high end updating as follows: Quartz counter tops, SW Gas - New Trane 14 Sheer AC Unit w/10yr warranty, New 30Yr Roof Shingles, New Plumbing throughout, New dual pane Windows, Partial new Electrical & Breakers, New R30 insulation added to existing, New Appliances, Fence Height increased, New Gates, fresh Paint inside & out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 N OLEANDER Street have any available units?
1710 N OLEANDER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 N OLEANDER Street have?
Some of 1710 N OLEANDER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 N OLEANDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 N OLEANDER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 N OLEANDER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1710 N OLEANDER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1710 N OLEANDER Street offer parking?
No, 1710 N OLEANDER Street does not offer parking.
Does 1710 N OLEANDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 N OLEANDER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 N OLEANDER Street have a pool?
No, 1710 N OLEANDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 N OLEANDER Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 N OLEANDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 N OLEANDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 N OLEANDER Street has units with dishwashers.

