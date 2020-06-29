1702 East El Parque Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEWLY UPDATED AND SPACIOUS 4 BD + 2 BA WITH POOL!!Located only 1.5 miles from ASU and only 7 miles from Sky Harbor Int'l. Airport (PHX)Quick access to 10/60/202/101 freeways, Meyer Park, Safeway supermarket and other shopping and entertainment.Appliances included.Central AC and electric ceiling fans. Large driveway and front yard with 2 car garage.Pool Service Included. Large back yard with covered patio.BRAND NEW ROOFUPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMSProperty is move-in ready.1 year contract (through 7/31/20). Longer-term lease available. Friendly private owner looking for either responsible student renters or long-term tenant.Qualified tenant(s) should have an income of three times the rent and minimum credit score of 680.Tenant pays electricity and water.Landlord pays pool maintenance.No HOA. Nati 310-890-7040

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.