Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

1702 East El Parque Drive

1702 East El Parque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1702 East El Parque Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY UPDATED AND SPACIOUS 4 BD + 2 BA WITH POOL!!Located only 1.5 miles from ASU and only 7 miles from Sky Harbor Int'l. Airport (PHX)Quick access to 10/60/202/101 freeways, Meyer Park, Safeway supermarket and other shopping and entertainment.Appliances included.Central AC and electric ceiling fans. Large driveway and front yard with 2 car garage.Pool Service Included. Large back yard with covered patio.BRAND NEW ROOFUPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMSProperty is move-in ready.1 year contract (through 7/31/20). Longer-term lease available. Friendly private owner looking for either responsible student renters or long-term tenant.Qualified tenant(s) should have an income of three times the rent and minimum credit score of 680.Tenant pays electricity and water.Landlord pays pool maintenance.No HOA. Nati 310-890-7040
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 East El Parque Drive have any available units?
1702 East El Parque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 East El Parque Drive have?
Some of 1702 East El Parque Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 East El Parque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 East El Parque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 East El Parque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 East El Parque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1702 East El Parque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1702 East El Parque Drive offers parking.
Does 1702 East El Parque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 East El Parque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 East El Parque Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1702 East El Parque Drive has a pool.
Does 1702 East El Parque Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 East El Parque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 East El Parque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 East El Parque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
