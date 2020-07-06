Rent Calculator
1702 E MINTON Drive
Location
1702 East Minton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath, recently renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have any available units?
1702 E MINTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1702 E MINTON Drive have?
Some of 1702 E MINTON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1702 E MINTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 E MINTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 E MINTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive offer parking?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 E MINTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
