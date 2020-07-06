All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

1702 E MINTON Drive

1702 East Minton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1702 East Minton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
3 bedroom, 2 bath, recently renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have any available units?
1702 E MINTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 E MINTON Drive have?
Some of 1702 E MINTON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 E MINTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 E MINTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 E MINTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive offer parking?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 E MINTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 E MINTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 E MINTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

