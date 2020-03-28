Rent Calculator
Tempe, AZ
1634 W Village Way
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1634 W Village Way
1634 West Village Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1634 West Village Way, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Home. Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, 2 Private Patios, Spacious Living Area!! Must See!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1634 W Village Way have any available units?
1634 W Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1634 W Village Way have?
Some of 1634 W Village Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1634 W Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
1634 W Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 W Village Way pet-friendly?
No, 1634 W Village Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1634 W Village Way offer parking?
No, 1634 W Village Way does not offer parking.
Does 1634 W Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 W Village Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 W Village Way have a pool?
No, 1634 W Village Way does not have a pool.
Does 1634 W Village Way have accessible units?
No, 1634 W Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 W Village Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 W Village Way has units with dishwashers.
