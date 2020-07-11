Amenities

1628 N. El Camino Dr. Available 08/23/19 Great north Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in the Marlborough Park Villas Community - ****COMING SOON 08/23/19****Great north Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in the Marlborough Park Villas Community. Perfect location! Close to ASU, downtown Tempe & old town Scottsdale. Large living area has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. 2 car garage. You will love this one!



Fees:

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



