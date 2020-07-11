All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1628 N. El Camino Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1628 N. El Camino Dr.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1628 N. El Camino Dr.

1628 North El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1628 North El Camino Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1628 N. El Camino Dr. Available 08/23/19 Great north Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in the Marlborough Park Villas Community - ****COMING SOON 08/23/19****Great north Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in the Marlborough Park Villas Community. Perfect location! Close to ASU, downtown Tempe & old town Scottsdale. Large living area has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. 2 car garage. You will love this one!

Fees:
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4242221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 N. El Camino Dr. have any available units?
1628 N. El Camino Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 N. El Camino Dr. have?
Some of 1628 N. El Camino Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 N. El Camino Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1628 N. El Camino Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 N. El Camino Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 N. El Camino Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1628 N. El Camino Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1628 N. El Camino Dr. offers parking.
Does 1628 N. El Camino Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 N. El Camino Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 N. El Camino Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1628 N. El Camino Dr. has a pool.
Does 1628 N. El Camino Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1628 N. El Camino Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 N. El Camino Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 N. El Camino Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College