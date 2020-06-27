All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1626 South Torre Molinos Circle
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:34 PM

1626 South Torre Molinos Circle

1626 South Torre Molinos Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1626 South Torre Molinos Circle, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3d TOUR**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zZdFgcZKd36

READY FOR MOVE-IN - FIREPLACE - PRIVATE BACK YARD - BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS- VERY DESIRABLE COMPLEX WITH MANY TREES - REASONABLE DISTANCE TO ASU - LOCATED NEAR 101 AND BROADWAY! MUST SEE THIS ONE! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle have any available units?
1626 South Torre Molinos Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle have?
Some of 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1626 South Torre Molinos Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle offer parking?
No, 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle have a pool?
No, 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle have accessible units?
No, 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 South Torre Molinos Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
