All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1615 South Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1615 South Parkside Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

1615 South Parkside Drive

1615 South Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Holdeman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1615 South Parkside Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 South Parkside Drive have any available units?
1615 South Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1615 South Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 South Parkside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 South Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 South Parkside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 South Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1615 South Parkside Drive does offer parking.
Does 1615 South Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 South Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 South Parkside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1615 South Parkside Drive has a pool.
Does 1615 South Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 South Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 South Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 South Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 South Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 South Parkside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College