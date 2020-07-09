1609 E SOUTHERN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

LOCATION!LOCATION! UPDATED! NEWLY IMPROVED. PAINTED.NEW FLOORING T/O.HUGE BEDROOMS.GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME. BRIGHT& OPEN SINGLE LEVEL W/FAM.+ LIVNG RM.2 SPLIT MASTER SUITES FLOOR PLAN.INSIDE LAUNDRY.LOTS OF CABINET SPACES. PRIVATE COURT YARD ACCESS FROM DBL FRENCH DOORS..2 COV'D PKG STALLS+ONE UNCOVERED DIRECTLY BEHIND UNIT.N/S EXPOSURE.LAM. WOOD FLOORING T/O.COMM POOL.O/A.CALL4 ACCESS.LEASE TO OWN POSSIBILITY IN 24 MONTHS.OWNER MAY CARRYBACK WITH SUBS.DOWN.EZ QUALIFYING.