1512 E. Logan Dr.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

1512 E. Logan Dr.

1512 East Logan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 East Logan Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome! - Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. Hardwoods throughout w/carpet in the family room and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Private back patio area with direct access to 2 assigned covered parking spaces and a large storage area. 50 feet from community pool, spa and playground area.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1295
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5045346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 E. Logan Dr. have any available units?
1512 E. Logan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 E. Logan Dr. have?
Some of 1512 E. Logan Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 E. Logan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1512 E. Logan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 E. Logan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 E. Logan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1512 E. Logan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1512 E. Logan Dr. offers parking.
Does 1512 E. Logan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 E. Logan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 E. Logan Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1512 E. Logan Dr. has a pool.
Does 1512 E. Logan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1512 E. Logan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 E. Logan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 E. Logan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
