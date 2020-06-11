1512 E. Logan Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome! - Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. Hardwoods throughout w/carpet in the family room and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Private back patio area with direct access to 2 assigned covered parking spaces and a large storage area. 50 feet from community pool, spa and playground area.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1295

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE5045346)