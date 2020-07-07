All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1504 North El Camino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1504 North El Camino
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:29 AM

1504 North El Camino

1504 North El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1504 North El Camino Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 4/2 house with massive vaulted ceilings, custom all tile flooring, updated neutral paint, cozy fireplace, full kitchen remodel with like new appliances, huge split master, premium corner lot, 2 car garage, over sized back yard, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 North El Camino have any available units?
1504 North El Camino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1504 North El Camino currently offering any rent specials?
1504 North El Camino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 North El Camino pet-friendly?
No, 1504 North El Camino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1504 North El Camino offer parking?
Yes, 1504 North El Camino offers parking.
Does 1504 North El Camino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 North El Camino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 North El Camino have a pool?
No, 1504 North El Camino does not have a pool.
Does 1504 North El Camino have accessible units?
No, 1504 North El Camino does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 North El Camino have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 North El Camino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 North El Camino have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 North El Camino does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College