1504 North El Camino

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 4/2 house with massive vaulted ceilings, custom all tile flooring, updated neutral paint, cozy fireplace, full kitchen remodel with like new appliances, huge split master, premium corner lot, 2 car garage, over sized back yard, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.