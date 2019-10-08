All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1504 N Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1504 N Oak Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:35 AM

1504 N Oak Street

1504 N Oak St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1504 N Oak St, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
1504 N. Oak Street, n-202 freeway and w-rural, 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home, approximately 1,200 sf, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, granite counter tops, frig, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gated community, community pool, private yard, double garage, $1,495, available now. $35 application per adult, $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months, $150 admin fee, $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 N Oak Street have any available units?
1504 N Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 N Oak Street have?
Some of 1504 N Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 N Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 N Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 N Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 N Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 1504 N Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 N Oak Street offers parking.
Does 1504 N Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 N Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 N Oak Street have a pool?
Yes, 1504 N Oak Street has a pool.
Does 1504 N Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 N Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 N Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 N Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College