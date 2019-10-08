Amenities

1504 N. Oak Street, n-202 freeway and w-rural, 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home, approximately 1,200 sf, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, granite counter tops, frig, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gated community, community pool, private yard, double garage, $1,495, available now. $35 application per adult, $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months, $150 admin fee, $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.