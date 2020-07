Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Model sharp split 3 bedroom floor plan with great room, kitchen with all appliances, tile throughout except for bedrooms, double french doors from great room onto covered patio, desert landscaped front and back, double garage in an excellent neighborhood. Pets are welcome with paid pet fee. Rent includes the rental tax.