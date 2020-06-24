Rent Calculator
1500 East Broadway Road
1500 East Broadway Road
1500 East Broadway Road
1500 East Broadway Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
parking
recently renovated
gym
BRAND NEW STUDIO APARTMENT (NOV. RENT FREE)
- Recently remodeled kitchen, bath
-all new appliances
-quiet, clean complex
-great managers
-covered parking
-poll, fitness center
-close to ASU
-CHEAP RENT!!! (NOVEMBER FREE)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 East Broadway Road have any available units?
1500 East Broadway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 1500 East Broadway Road currently offering any rent specials?
1500 East Broadway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 East Broadway Road pet-friendly?
No, 1500 East Broadway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1500 East Broadway Road offer parking?
Yes, 1500 East Broadway Road offers parking.
Does 1500 East Broadway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 East Broadway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 East Broadway Road have a pool?
No, 1500 East Broadway Road does not have a pool.
Does 1500 East Broadway Road have accessible units?
No, 1500 East Broadway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 East Broadway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 East Broadway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 East Broadway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 East Broadway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
