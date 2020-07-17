All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1453 E TODD Drive

1453 East Todd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1453 East Todd Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Dava-Lakeshore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Super location with Kyrene schools - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Huge corner lot - carpet and gorgeous ceramic tile - Front porch - 2 car garage - Oak cabinets - Stainless appliances - Vaulted ceilings - Fans - Covered patio - Laundry room - Small adult dog under 25 LBS okay - No cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 E TODD Drive have any available units?
1453 E TODD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 E TODD Drive have?
Some of 1453 E TODD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 E TODD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1453 E TODD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 E TODD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 E TODD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1453 E TODD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1453 E TODD Drive offers parking.
Does 1453 E TODD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 E TODD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 E TODD Drive have a pool?
No, 1453 E TODD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1453 E TODD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1453 E TODD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 E TODD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 E TODD Drive has units with dishwashers.
