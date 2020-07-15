All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

1427 W 7th St

1427 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1427 West 7th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Lindon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available 08/01/20 4Bd 2Ba Tempe available August 1st Pool - Property Id: 301796

4 bedroom, 2 bath home with swimming pool near ASU. Just North of University and West of Priest. Comes with appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large bedrooms. Home had bathrooms remodeled. Block wall surrounds back yard. The Orbit bus goes within 1 block for easy access to everything. Attentive and responsible landlord. Home available August 1. Rent is $2150/mo with a security deposit equal to 1 months rent. Cleaning deposit ,M power deposit and rental insurance are also required. Students welcome. Minimum one year lease.

Copy and Paste Dropbox link in address bar.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/kw7bd9z6ruzjdli/VID_20160801_123902020.mp4?dl=0

No pets. No Smoking. No Section 8.

Will start showing by appointment.

This property is currently occupied please do not disturb the current tenants.

I also have other Tempe properties available:

4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1300 W 11th St
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301796
Property Id 301796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 W 7th St have any available units?
1427 W 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 W 7th St have?
Some of 1427 W 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 W 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1427 W 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 W 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 1427 W 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1427 W 7th St offer parking?
No, 1427 W 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 1427 W 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 W 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 W 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 1427 W 7th St has a pool.
Does 1427 W 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1427 W 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 W 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 W 7th St has units with dishwashers.
