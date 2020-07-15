1427 W 7th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Available 08/01/20 4Bd 2Ba Tempe available August 1st Pool - Property Id: 301796



4 bedroom, 2 bath home with swimming pool near ASU. Just North of University and West of Priest. Comes with appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large bedrooms. Home had bathrooms remodeled. Block wall surrounds back yard. The Orbit bus goes within 1 block for easy access to everything. Attentive and responsible landlord. Home available August 1. Rent is $2150/mo with a security deposit equal to 1 months rent. Cleaning deposit ,M power deposit and rental insurance are also required. Students welcome. Minimum one year lease.



Copy and Paste Dropbox link in address bar.



https://www.dropbox.com/s/kw7bd9z6ruzjdli/VID_20160801_123902020.mp4?dl=0



No pets. No Smoking. No Section 8.



Will start showing by appointment.



This property is currently occupied please do not disturb the current tenants.



I also have other Tempe properties available:



4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1300 W 11th St

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301796

Property Id 301796



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5860843)