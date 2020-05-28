1420 North Gene Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281 Cavalier Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home in Cavalier Hills. Separate workshop and extra bedroom. Home is in a great location with easy access to the 202, 101, downtown tempe, Papago Park and ASU! This home won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 N GENE Avenue have any available units?
1420 N GENE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 N GENE Avenue have?
Some of 1420 N GENE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 N GENE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N GENE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.