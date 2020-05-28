All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

1420 N GENE Avenue

1420 North Gene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1420 North Gene Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Cavalier Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home in Cavalier Hills. Separate workshop and extra bedroom. Home is in a great location with easy access to the 202, 101, downtown tempe, Papago Park and ASU! This home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 N GENE Avenue have any available units?
1420 N GENE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 N GENE Avenue have?
Some of 1420 N GENE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 N GENE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N GENE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 N GENE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 N GENE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1420 N GENE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1420 N GENE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1420 N GENE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 N GENE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 N GENE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 N GENE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 N GENE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 N GENE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 N GENE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 N GENE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
