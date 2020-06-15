All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1419 North La Rosa Drive

1419 North La Rosa Drive · (480) 448-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1419 North La Rosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1419 North La Rosa Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1419 North La Rosa Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed + 2 Bath + Single level Home + 2 Car Garage + Private Pool/Spa - Close to ASU - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, single level home full of charm and character. A feeling of spaciousness greats you as you enter the great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Oversized kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to dining room - perfect for entertaining. Master suite has an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a walk in shower and French doors leading to the backyard. 2 secondary carpeted bedrooms. Backyard oasis features private pool and spa, covered patio and tons of yard space! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Pool service are included with rent.

INCREDIBLE LOCATION just minutes to everything - ASU, 101/202 freeways, shopping, dining and MORE!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Tempe Rental Sales Tax of 1.8% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4839929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

