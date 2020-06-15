Amenities

1419 North La Rosa Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed + 2 Bath + Single level Home + 2 Car Garage + Private Pool/Spa - Close to ASU - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, single level home full of charm and character. A feeling of spaciousness greats you as you enter the great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Oversized kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to dining room - perfect for entertaining. Master suite has an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a walk in shower and French doors leading to the backyard. 2 secondary carpeted bedrooms. Backyard oasis features private pool and spa, covered patio and tons of yard space! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Pool service are included with rent.



INCREDIBLE LOCATION just minutes to everything - ASU, 101/202 freeways, shopping, dining and MORE!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Tempe Rental Sales Tax of 1.8% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4839929)