1411 E La Jolla Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Nice, Spacious Home In Tempe with a POOL! - A WONDERFUL 3 BE/2 BATH, HOME. A GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS IDEAL FOR FAMILY AND ENTERTAINING. THE HOME HAS EXCELLLENT CARPET, NEW BATHROOM FAUCETS AND TOILETS, COPPER PLUMBING, A VERY NICE L-SHAPED BLOCK FIREPLACE, A NEW PREMIUM DUAL-PANE SLIDING DOOR TO AN EXPANSIVE COVERED PATIO WHICH OVERLOOKS THE LARGE, INVITING POOL. ALSO FEATURED ARE CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, A SOLAR WATER SYSTEM, AND RAIN GUTTERS. IN THE BACKYARD ARE 3 HUGE CITRUS TREES PROVIDING MUCH FRUIT AND SHADE. THE NEIGHBORHOOD ALSO IS HOME TO 3 GREAT ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE, AND HIGH SCHOOLS, AS WELL AS SEVERAL K-8 RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS. SHOPPING, MEDICAL OFFICES AND OTHER SERVICES ARE WITHIN A FEW BLOCKS, AND A MAJOR HOSPITAL IS WITHIN 2 MILES! THE 101 FREEWAY AND US 60 HIGHWAY ARE WITHIN MINUTES. EVERYTHING IS CONVENIENT!!



(RLNE5902771)