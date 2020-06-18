Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

137 E Riviera Dr. Available 08/01/20 5 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TRI-LEVEL TEMPE HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE NEAR ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!



Open, spacious 5 bedroom Tempe home near ASU, 60, 101 & I-10. Super popular tri-level floor plan with neutral tile throughout main living areas, carpet in 4 bedrooms and two-tone paint. Large master bedroom on lower level with vanity, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Additional family room is also downstairs and could be used as 5th bedroom. Kitchen, living room and 3 additional bedrooms are all located on the ground level. Front and back yards both have low maintenance landscaping and backyard has covered patio, RV pad and RV gate with access through the alley. Attached two-car garage with direct access to home through lower level.



Rent - $2,550 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,550

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



