1348 E Lemon Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

1348 E Lemon Drive

1348 East Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1348 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcc45fb0a5 ---- ***Available Now*** **All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** .Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Tempe close to ASU and Light Rail. .Living room with wood floors. .Dining area with tile floors. .Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. .Master bedroom with ceiling fan. .Master bath with bathtub & shower combo and tile floors. .Features Split bedroom floor plan. .Rear yard with covered patio. .Front yard with grass lawn. .Outside storage with hook ups for washer and dryer. .Uncovered slab parking. *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. *This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. *Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. *An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. *On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. * Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. *Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. * We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $1,195.00 Refundable ? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

