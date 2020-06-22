1334 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281 University Heights
Amenities
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute three bedroom, two bath home. Nice Living room and dining room, open kitchen and spacious bedrooms. There is a nice fenced backyard and front carport. Live minutes to ASU, Mill Avenue and the new light rail stop!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1334 E Orange Street have any available units?
1334 E Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1334 E Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
1334 E Orange Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.