Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1334 E Orange Street

1334 East Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Amenities

carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute three bedroom, two bath home. Nice Living room and dining room, open kitchen and spacious bedrooms. There is a nice fenced backyard and front carport. Live minutes to ASU, Mill Avenue and the new light rail stop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 E Orange Street have any available units?
1334 E Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1334 E Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
1334 E Orange Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 E Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 1334 E Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1334 E Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 1334 E Orange Street does offer parking.
Does 1334 E Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 E Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 E Orange Street have a pool?
No, 1334 E Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 1334 E Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 1334 E Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 E Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 E Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 E Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 E Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
