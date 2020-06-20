1332 North Miller Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! Beautiful duplex apt home available. 1000 sq ft! Very spacious. Private yard! Great location close access to ASU, freeways, shopping & more. Washer/Dryer hook ups inside! Beautiful tile flooring throughout family room, kitchen/dining area. Carpet in bedrooms. Electric (SRP) is paid by tenant - water sewer and trash will be in the landlords name but 50% of the usage will be billed back to the tenants $53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.