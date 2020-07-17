1331 West 3rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Current 1-year Full-time employment, with 3-year full-time employment history.



Located near 3rd street and priest

PLEASE SEE RENTAL CRITERIA IN PHOTOS

1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment available For rent



Great location near Tempe Center for the Arts, ASU, Loop 101/202, Near Major Retail and Office Developments, Tempe Marketplace and Tempe Town Lake.



1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment, updated and newly renovated with new floors, kitchen, bathroom, closets, and paint. Excellent layout with stainless steel appliances (Fridge, microwave, and range), granite countertops, and onsite laundry. Features a private patio, storage space, plus 1 designated parking spot with plenty of street parking available. Water/Sewer/Trash covered by the landlord.



Credit and background report required $35 per person once accepted



No pets, No smoking

