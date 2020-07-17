All apartments in Tempe
1331 West 3rd Street

1331 West 3rd Street
Location

1331 West 3rd Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-At rear of building · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
No pets, No smoking

Current 1-year Full-time employment, with 3-year full-time employment history.

Located near 3rd street and priest
PLEASE SEE RENTAL CRITERIA IN PHOTOS
1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment available For rent

Great location near Tempe Center for the Arts, ASU, Loop 101/202, Near Major Retail and Office Developments, Tempe Marketplace and Tempe Town Lake.

1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment, updated and newly renovated with new floors, kitchen, bathroom, closets, and paint. Excellent layout with stainless steel appliances (Fridge, microwave, and range), granite countertops, and onsite laundry. Features a private patio, storage space, plus 1 designated parking spot with plenty of street parking available. Water/Sewer/Trash covered by the landlord.

Credit and background report required $35 per person once accepted

No pets, No smoking
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 West 3rd Street have any available units?
1331 West 3rd Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 West 3rd Street have?
Some of 1331 West 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 West 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1331 West 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 West 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1331 West 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1331 West 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1331 West 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1331 West 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 West 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 West 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1331 West 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1331 West 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1331 West 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 West 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 West 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
