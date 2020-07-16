133 W 6th St

Amenities

One bedroom, One bathroom Apartment available for lease takeover at W6 apartments in Tempe, Arizona. Beautiful views of Downtown Phoenix, Airport, and beautiful sunsets. Located right above downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue, and steps from the ASU Tempe Campus. Carpet in bedroom, large/long closet, black tile throughout kitchen/bathroom, black countertops, Large balcony. Washer and dryer in unit, gas stove, pet friendly, full gym/tons of other apartment amenities linked below that you can look at on their website. Will Provide a few pictures and can send more if interested.