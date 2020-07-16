All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 133 W 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
133 W 6th St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:32 AM

133 W 6th St

133 W 6th St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Downtown Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 W 6th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
One bedroom, One bathroom Apartment available for lease takeover at W6 apartments in Tempe, Arizona. Beautiful views of Downtown Phoenix, Airport, and beautiful sunsets. Located right above downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue, and steps from the ASU Tempe Campus. Carpet in bedroom, large/long closet, black tile throughout kitchen/bathroom, black countertops, Large balcony. Washer and dryer in unit, gas stove, pet friendly, full gym/tons of other apartment amenities linked below that you can look at on their website. Will Provide a few pictures and can send more if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 W 6th St have any available units?
133 W 6th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 W 6th St have?
Some of 133 W 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
133 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 133 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 133 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 133 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 W 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 133 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 133 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 133 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 133 W 6th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity