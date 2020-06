Amenities

Beautiful, recently remodeled studio. Tile throughout, no carpet anywhere. Updated bathroom, new tile, granite countertops. Spacious closet. Electric, water, sewer,trash utilities included in rent. Tenant will be responsible for their Internet, cable, should they desire to have it. Small private yard. Great location - off of Mill Ave, between Broadway Rd and Southern Ave. Close to down town Tempe,to Arizona State University, easy access to Freeway 60 and I-10. No pets, please.