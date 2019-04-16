1317 E COBB Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful townhouse in a private gated community. 2 Master Suites, 2 full baths, remodeled throughout, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops that opens to the dining/living room. Super nice ceramic tile throughout and a 2 car garage. Both washer and dryer included. Excellent credit a MUST!! Community pool, full size volleyball court, private tennis courts and very close to greenbelt walkways. SUPER LOCATION; close to ASU, Tempe Marketplace, and 202 to go anywhere quickly. SUPER place to call home!!!