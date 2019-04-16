All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1317 E COBB Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1317 E COBB Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1317 E COBB Drive

1317 East Cobb Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1317 East Cobb Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful townhouse in a private gated community. 2 Master Suites, 2 full baths, remodeled throughout, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops that opens to the dining/living room. Super nice ceramic tile throughout and a 2 car garage. Both washer and dryer included. Excellent credit a MUST!! Community pool, full size volleyball court, private tennis courts and very close to greenbelt walkways. SUPER LOCATION; close to ASU, Tempe Marketplace, and 202 to go anywhere quickly. SUPER place to call home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 E COBB Drive have any available units?
1317 E COBB Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 E COBB Drive have?
Some of 1317 E COBB Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 E COBB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 E COBB Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 E COBB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 E COBB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1317 E COBB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 E COBB Drive does offer parking.
Does 1317 E COBB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 E COBB Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 E COBB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1317 E COBB Drive has a pool.
Does 1317 E COBB Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 E COBB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 E COBB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 E COBB Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1317 E COBB Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity