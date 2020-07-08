1305 East Libra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Very open and spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath in Tempe. Nice kitchen with upgraded white cabinetry, gray granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks the living area and stone fireplace. Tile in all the right places! Large master bedroom and bathroom. Two-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.