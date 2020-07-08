All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:24 PM

1305 East Libra Drive

1305 East Libra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 East Libra Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Juniper Watson

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Very open and spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath in Tempe. Nice kitchen with upgraded white cabinetry, gray granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks the living area and stone fireplace. Tile in all the right places! Large master bedroom and bathroom. Two-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 East Libra Drive have any available units?
1305 East Libra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 East Libra Drive have?
Some of 1305 East Libra Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 East Libra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 East Libra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 East Libra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 East Libra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 East Libra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 East Libra Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 East Libra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 East Libra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 East Libra Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 East Libra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 East Libra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 East Libra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 East Libra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 East Libra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

