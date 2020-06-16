1300 W. 7th Place

Amenities
Nice 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home on corner lot with RV gate and side parking - Nice 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home on corner lot with RV gate and side parking. New paint and carpet, extra storage, W/D included, separate living and dining, ceiling fans throughout. Walk/bike ride to downtown Tempe, ASU campus and light rail. Plenty of storage areas, grapefruit tree, front landscaping included.
Fees:
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Monthly City sales tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
Pet Approval (if applicable) - $150/per
Pet Deposit (refundable) - $200/per
(RLNE5827170)