Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1300 W. 7th Place

1300 West 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1300 West 7th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home on corner lot with RV gate and side parking - Nice 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home on corner lot with RV gate and side parking. New paint and carpet, extra storage, W/D included, separate living and dining, ceiling fans throughout. Walk/bike ride to downtown Tempe, ASU campus and light rail. Plenty of storage areas, grapefruit tree, front landscaping included.

Fees:
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Monthly City sales tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
Pet Approval (if applicable) - $150/per
Pet Deposit (refundable) - $200/per

(RLNE5827170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 W. 7th Place have any available units?
1300 W. 7th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 W. 7th Place have?
Some of 1300 W. 7th Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 W. 7th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1300 W. 7th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 W. 7th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 W. 7th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1300 W. 7th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1300 W. 7th Place does offer parking.
Does 1300 W. 7th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 W. 7th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 W. 7th Place have a pool?
No, 1300 W. 7th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1300 W. 7th Place have accessible units?
No, 1300 W. 7th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 W. 7th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 W. 7th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
