1300 W. 7th Place

Amenities

pet friendly parking ceiling fan extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home on corner lot with RV gate and side parking - Nice 4 bed, 2 bath Tempe home on corner lot with RV gate and side parking. New paint and carpet, extra storage, W/D included, separate living and dining, ceiling fans throughout. Walk/bike ride to downtown Tempe, ASU campus and light rail. Plenty of storage areas, grapefruit tree, front landscaping included.



Fees:

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Monthly City sales tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%

Pet Approval (if applicable) - $150/per

Pet Deposit (refundable) - $200/per



(RLNE5827170)