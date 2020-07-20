Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1299 W 5th St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1299 W 5th St
1299 West 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1299 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom with fireplace and private patio. All tile. Convenient location, spacious kitchen.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1299 W 5th St have any available units?
1299 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1299 W 5th St have?
Some of 1299 W 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1299 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1299 W 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 W 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1299 W 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1299 W 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1299 W 5th St offers parking.
Does 1299 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1299 W 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 W 5th St have a pool?
No, 1299 W 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1299 W 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1299 W 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1299 W 5th St has units with dishwashers.
