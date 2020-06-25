All apartments in Tempe
1263 E HERMOSA Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

1263 E HERMOSA Drive

1263 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1263 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Tempe neighborhood - Pool with full service included - Split floor plan - Fireplace - Plantation shutters - Front courtyard - Double garage with extra storage area - Family room - Smooth top range - Refrigerator - Formal dining and breakfast area - Real wood floors - Large covered patio - Landscaping included W/D are not warranted by the owner. AS-IS. NO COLLEGE.STUDENTS/CATS/PUPPIES PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 E HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
1263 E HERMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 E HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 1263 E HERMOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 E HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1263 E HERMOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 E HERMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 E HERMOSA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1263 E HERMOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1263 E HERMOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 1263 E HERMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 E HERMOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 E HERMOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1263 E HERMOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 1263 E HERMOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1263 E HERMOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 E HERMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1263 E HERMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
