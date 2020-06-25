1263 E HERMOSA Drive

1263 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282 Cyprus Southwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Tempe neighborhood - Pool with full service included - Split floor plan - Fireplace - Plantation shutters - Front courtyard - Double garage with extra storage area - Family room - Smooth top range - Refrigerator - Formal dining and breakfast area - Real wood floors - Large covered patio - Landscaping included W/D are not warranted by the owner. AS-IS. NO COLLEGE.STUDENTS/CATS/PUPPIES PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
