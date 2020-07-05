Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1249 E SUSAN Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1249 E SUSAN Lane
1249 East Susan Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1249 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath, Corner lot. RV Gate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1249 E SUSAN Lane have any available units?
1249 E SUSAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1249 E SUSAN Lane have?
Some of 1249 E SUSAN Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1249 E SUSAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1249 E SUSAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 E SUSAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1249 E SUSAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1249 E SUSAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1249 E SUSAN Lane offers parking.
Does 1249 E SUSAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 E SUSAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 E SUSAN Lane have a pool?
No, 1249 E SUSAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1249 E SUSAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1249 E SUSAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 E SUSAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 E SUSAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
