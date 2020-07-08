All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:19 AM

1241 W 10TH Street

1241 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1241 West 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
REMODELED 4 BD 2 BA 1756 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN PRIME TEMPE LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF A.S.U. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, COVERED PARKING, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. EXTRA STORAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 W 10TH Street have any available units?
1241 W 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 W 10TH Street have?
Some of 1241 W 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 W 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1241 W 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 W 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1241 W 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1241 W 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1241 W 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 1241 W 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 W 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 W 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 1241 W 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1241 W 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1241 W 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 W 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 W 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.

