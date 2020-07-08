REMODELED 4 BD 2 BA 1756 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN PRIME TEMPE LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF A.S.U. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, COVERED PARKING, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. EXTRA STORAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1241 W 10TH Street have any available units?
1241 W 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 W 10TH Street have?
Some of 1241 W 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 W 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1241 W 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.