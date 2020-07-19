All apartments in Tempe
1233 West 16th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1233 West 16th Street

1233 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1233 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,346 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 West 16th Street have any available units?
1233 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 West 16th Street have?
Some of 1233 West 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1233 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1233 West 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1233 West 16th Street offers parking.
Does 1233 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1233 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1233 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1233 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
