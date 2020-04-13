All apartments in Tempe
1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005)

1233 South Hardy Drive · (480) 776-5228
Location

1233 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park West

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) · Avail. Jul 13

$3,400

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2163 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) Available 07/13/20 6 Bedroom Tempe Rental! - Don’t miss this 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom Tempe rental house. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main house, plus an attached, but separate, 1 bedroom, tiled, suite with an additional bathroom. Home boasts a nice living room and dining room, main living areas tiled for easy cleaning and low allergies, carpet in 5 of the 6 bedrooms. Yard service is included.

Home sits on a large corner lot with desert landscaping and huge covered patio in back yard. There is an RV gate and tons of room for parking cars, boat, toys, or your RV

(RLNE5795051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) have any available units?
1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) currently offering any rent specials?
1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) pet-friendly?
No, 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) offer parking?
Yes, 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) does offer parking.
Does 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) have a pool?
No, 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) does not have a pool.
Does 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) have accessible units?
No, 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) does not have units with air conditioning.
