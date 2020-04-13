Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1233 S. Hardy DR 21350819 (005) Available 07/13/20 6 Bedroom Tempe Rental! - Don’t miss this 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom Tempe rental house. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main house, plus an attached, but separate, 1 bedroom, tiled, suite with an additional bathroom. Home boasts a nice living room and dining room, main living areas tiled for easy cleaning and low allergies, carpet in 5 of the 6 bedrooms. Yard service is included.



Home sits on a large corner lot with desert landscaping and huge covered patio in back yard. There is an RV gate and tons of room for parking cars, boat, toys, or your RV



(RLNE5795051)