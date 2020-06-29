Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1232 W HERMOSA Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1232 W HERMOSA Drive
1232 West Hermosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1232 West Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Palms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath. 2 car garage with a pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 W HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
1232 W HERMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1232 W HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 1232 W HERMOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1232 W HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1232 W HERMOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 W HERMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1232 W HERMOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1232 W HERMOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1232 W HERMOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 1232 W HERMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 W HERMOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 W HERMOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1232 W HERMOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 1232 W HERMOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1232 W HERMOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 W HERMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 W HERMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
