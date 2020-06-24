All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1232 E BROADMOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1232 E BROADMOR Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

1232 E BROADMOR Drive

1232 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Hughes Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1232 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in great area of Tempe - Huge Family room - refrigerator, washer/dryer included - Diving pool with full service included- Close to schools, shopping and freeway - No Undergrads/Cats/Puppies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
1232 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 1232 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1232 E BROADMOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 E BROADMOR Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 E BROADMOR Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1232 E BROADMOR Drive offer parking?
No, 1232 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1232 E BROADMOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 E BROADMOR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 E BROADMOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1232 E BROADMOR Drive has a pool.
Does 1232 E BROADMOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1232 E BROADMOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 E BROADMOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 E BROADMOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College