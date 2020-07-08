All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 122 South Hardy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
122 South Hardy Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

122 South Hardy Drive

122 South Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

122 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous tempe 2/1.5 condo with updated like wood and tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, spacious kitchen to living room transition flow, granite counters, updated bathrooms, private tranquil patio, carport parking, community pool, mountain views, sewer/trash included, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 South Hardy Drive have any available units?
122 South Hardy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 South Hardy Drive have?
Some of 122 South Hardy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 South Hardy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 South Hardy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 South Hardy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 122 South Hardy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 122 South Hardy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 South Hardy Drive offers parking.
Does 122 South Hardy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 South Hardy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 South Hardy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 122 South Hardy Drive has a pool.
Does 122 South Hardy Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 South Hardy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 South Hardy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 South Hardy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College