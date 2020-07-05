All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

1217 E FREMONT Drive

1217 East Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1217 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This home has been updated and remodeled over the years. Most recently - New dual pane low E-windows and sliding door to patio, New kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new upstairs bathroom, carpet, ceiling fans and wood flooring. 1 Car carport spot at rear of unit (+1 uncovered assigned spot). This beautiful townhouse has a large patio perfect for entertaining guests and / or relaxing on the weekends. The kitchen is spacious with a lot of counter space and cabinets. The eat-in kitchen area has nice lighting from Windows and sliding door. This townhouse will not last long so come see it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 E FREMONT Drive have any available units?
1217 E FREMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 E FREMONT Drive have?
Some of 1217 E FREMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 E FREMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1217 E FREMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 E FREMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1217 E FREMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1217 E FREMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1217 E FREMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1217 E FREMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 E FREMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 E FREMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 1217 E FREMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1217 E FREMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1217 E FREMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 E FREMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 E FREMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.

