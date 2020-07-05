1217 E FREMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This home has been updated and remodeled over the years. Most recently - New dual pane low E-windows and sliding door to patio, New kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new upstairs bathroom, carpet, ceiling fans and wood flooring. 1 Car carport spot at rear of unit (+1 uncovered assigned spot). This beautiful townhouse has a large patio perfect for entertaining guests and / or relaxing on the weekends. The kitchen is spacious with a lot of counter space and cabinets. The eat-in kitchen area has nice lighting from Windows and sliding door. This townhouse will not last long so come see it today!!