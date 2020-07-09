All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

1213 E EL PARQUE Drive

1213 East El Parque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1213 East El Parque Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bed, 2 Bath an large Cul De Sac Lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive have any available units?
1213 E EL PARQUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive have?
Some of 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 E EL PARQUE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive offer parking?
No, 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 E EL PARQUE Drive has units with dishwashers.

