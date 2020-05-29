Rent Calculator
1211 E Spence Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM
1211 E Spence Avenue
1211 East Spence Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1211 East Spence Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Jen Tilly Terrace
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Amazing gem in Tempe. Just 5 min walk to ASU and 1 min walk to light rail. Plenty of parking space on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 E Spence Avenue have any available units?
1211 E Spence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 1211 E Spence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 E Spence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 E Spence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 E Spence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1211 E Spence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1211 E Spence Avenue offers parking.
Does 1211 E Spence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 E Spence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 E Spence Avenue have a pool?
No, 1211 E Spence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1211 E Spence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 E Spence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 E Spence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 E Spence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 E Spence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 E Spence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
