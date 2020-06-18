All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1208 W 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1208 W 6th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1208 W 6th St

1208 West 6th Street · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1208 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 W 6th St · Avail. Aug 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 1916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1208 W 6th St Available 08/01/20 HGTV STYLE REMODEL - 5 BED/4 BATH W/ 3 MASTERS - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

Gorgeous HGTV style remodel on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home will take your breath away! Complete renovation like nothing you've seen before. Excellent layout for roommates with 3 master suites and plenty of living room. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Beautiful wood flooring through out. Bathrooms have all been updated with new vanities, fixtures and tile shower surrounds. Amazing Tempe location just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment & more! Available for the 2020/2021 school year!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,600 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,600
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3403675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 W 6th St have any available units?
1208 W 6th St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 W 6th St have?
Some of 1208 W 6th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1208 W 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 1208 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 1208 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 1208 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 1208 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1208 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 1208 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1208 W 6th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity