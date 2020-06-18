Amenities

1208 W 6th St Available 08/01/20 HGTV STYLE REMODEL - 5 BED/4 BATH W/ 3 MASTERS - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!



Gorgeous HGTV style remodel on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home will take your breath away! Complete renovation like nothing you've seen before. Excellent layout for roommates with 3 master suites and plenty of living room. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Beautiful wood flooring through out. Bathrooms have all been updated with new vanities, fixtures and tile shower surrounds. Amazing Tempe location just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment & more! Available for the 2020/2021 school year!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $3,600 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,600

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



