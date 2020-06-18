Amenities
1208 W 6th St Available 08/01/20 HGTV STYLE REMODEL - 5 BED/4 BATH W/ 3 MASTERS - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!
Gorgeous HGTV style remodel on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home will take your breath away! Complete renovation like nothing you've seen before. Excellent layout for roommates with 3 master suites and plenty of living room. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Beautiful wood flooring through out. Bathrooms have all been updated with new vanities, fixtures and tile shower surrounds. Amazing Tempe location just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment & more! Available for the 2020/2021 school year!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,600 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,600
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Call listing agent for a video tour today!
Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE3403675)