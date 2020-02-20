1205 E FREMONT Drive

This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home is an end unit that comes fully equipped with all the necessities. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, community pool, close to freeways, shopping, walking paths and much much more. Call for showing times.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
