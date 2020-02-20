All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1205 E FREMONT Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

1205 E FREMONT Drive

1205 East Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home is an end unit that comes fully equipped with all the necessities. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, community pool, close to freeways, shopping, walking paths and much much more. Call for showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 E FREMONT Drive have any available units?
1205 E FREMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 E FREMONT Drive have?
Some of 1205 E FREMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 E FREMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 E FREMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 E FREMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 E FREMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1205 E FREMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 1205 E FREMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1205 E FREMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 E FREMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 E FREMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1205 E FREMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1205 E FREMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 E FREMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 E FREMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 E FREMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
