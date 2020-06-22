All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 9 2020

120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1

120 East Rio Salado Parkway · (480) 534-8068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 2

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
***Utilities included***
Stunning condo in the heart of the Mill Avenue District that features breathtaking mountain & lake views! This 1 bed/1.5 bath floorplan boasts a gourmet kitchen featuring newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & breakfast bar that overlooks the great room. Step out to your private balcony that overlooks Tempe Town Lake, mountain & pool views. The lrg master suite offers custom electronic black out shades, custom walk-in closet, & spacious en-suite bath with black out shades. Additional upgrades include new light fixtures & interior paint.
This community offers on-site security, underground parking, business center, fitness facility, BBQ area & heated pool/spa. Awesome location that is close to the airport, ASU Gammage Theater, Tempe Beach Park, quality shopping, great restaurants, spring training games, festivals, walking & biking paths. What's not to love?!
WATER VIEWS IN AZ! TEMPE TOWN LAKE IMMACULATE HI-RISE SEVENTH FLOOR CONDO boasting 1BR/1.5BA, Secured underground parking space, views of mountains, and Tempe Town Lake, Mill Avenue bridge & the beautiful AZ sunsets! You will find a massive master bedroom with a walk-in closet, granite countertops with kitchen island with all the best appliances. EDGEWATER HAYDEN FERRY offers great security, with walking distance to ASU, heated Pool & Spa, Concierge, clubroom, & outdoor kitchen. LUXURY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 have any available units?
120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 have?
Some of 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 has a pool.
Does 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 has accessible units.
Does 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
