120 East Rio Salado Parkway #606 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

***Utilities included***

Stunning condo in the heart of the Mill Avenue District that features breathtaking mountain & lake views! This 1 bed/1.5 bath floorplan boasts a gourmet kitchen featuring newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & breakfast bar that overlooks the great room. Step out to your private balcony that overlooks Tempe Town Lake, mountain & pool views. The lrg master suite offers custom electronic black out shades, custom walk-in closet, & spacious en-suite bath with black out shades. Additional upgrades include new light fixtures & interior paint.

This community offers on-site security, underground parking, business center, fitness facility, BBQ area & heated pool/spa. Awesome location that is close to the airport, ASU Gammage Theater, Tempe Beach Park, quality shopping, great restaurants, spring training games, festivals, walking & biking paths. What's not to love?!

WATER VIEWS IN AZ! TEMPE TOWN LAKE IMMACULATE HI-RISE SEVENTH FLOOR CONDO boasting 1BR/1.5BA, Secured underground parking space, views of mountains, and Tempe Town Lake, Mill Avenue bridge & the beautiful AZ sunsets! You will find a massive master bedroom with a walk-in closet, granite countertops with kitchen island with all the best appliances. EDGEWATER HAYDEN FERRY offers great security, with walking distance to ASU, heated Pool & Spa, Concierge, clubroom, & outdoor kitchen. LUXURY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST!!